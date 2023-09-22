Tennessee Ranks High in Instagram Influencers Per Capita

A recent study conducted casino.org has found that Tennessee is among the states with the highest number of Instagram influencers per capita. Coming in at 4th place, just behind Washington D.C., California, and New York, Tennessee boasts 49.3 Instagram influencers per 1,000,000 population.

The study attributes the large number of influencers in Tennessee to the fact that it is one of the eight states where influencers can avoid state tax on their income. This has made the state an attractive destination for influencers looking to turn their social media fame into a lucrative business.

With its diverse range of creative food options, luxury hotels, and vibrant nightlife, it’s no wonder that many influencers are choosing to showcase their lives in Nashville. The city alone provides countless opportunities for picturesque photos, from its famous murals to the bustling Fifth + Broadway district.

Some of the most followed Nashvillians on Instagram include the organizing duo of Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, known as The Home Edit. With over 6,000,000 followers, they have turned their love for design and interior styling into a successful Netflix show called “Get Organized with The Home Edit.”

Shawn Johnson East, a 2008 Olympic balance beam gold medalist, has gained a following of 4,000,000 on Instagram. She shares lifestyle content that offers her followers an inside look into her life as a wife and mother.

Lana Scott, a former contestant on NBC’s “The Voice,” has also gained a considerable following of 18,000 on the platform. Her content ranges from acapella videos to music performances, showcasing her talent as a singer.

Other notable Instagram accounts worth following include Doug the Pug, the most followed pug on the internet, who shares adorable selfies and lifestyle content from Nashville and beyond. Parnassus, an independent bookstore owned novelist Ann Patchett, provides regular updates to its followers about new book releases, author events, and book club meetings. Anas Saba, the creator behind Nashville Hidden Gems, takes his followers on a culinary journey through Nashville’s diverse and expansive food scene, highlighting popular eateries as well as hidden gems.

The study was conducted using the influencer marketing platform Influencity. Instagram users were identified as influencers if they had a minimum of 10,000 followers, were 18 or older, had a ‘creator’ account type, were a credible and verified account, and had an engagement rate of the industry average, 2.0%.

