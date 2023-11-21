Is Ted Lasso on Apple TV or Apple TV+?

In the world of streaming services, it can sometimes be confusing to keep track of where your favorite shows are available. One such show that has gained immense popularity is “Ted Lasso,” a heartwarming comedy series that has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide. However, there seems to be some confusion regarding its availability on Apple TV and Apple TV+. Let’s dive into the details and clear up any misconceptions.

What is Apple TV?

Apple TV is a digital media player and microconsole developed Apple Inc. It allows users to stream various content, including movies, TV shows, and music, directly to their television screens. It also provides access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

What is Apple TV+?

Apple TV+, on the other hand, is a subscription-based streaming service launched Apple in 2019. It offers original content produced Apple, including TV shows, movies, and documentaries. To access Apple TV+, users need to subscribe to the service separately.

Now, let’s address the main question: Is “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV or Apple TV+?

Ted Lasso is exclusively available on Apple TV+

“Ted Lasso” is an Apple TV+ original series, which means it is only available on the Apple TV+ streaming service. If you want to watch this delightful show about an American football coach navigating the world of English soccer, you will need to subscribe to Apple TV+.

FAQ:

Can I watch “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV without Apple TV+?

No, you cannot watch “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV without an Apple TV+ subscription. The show is exclusively available on the Apple TV+ streaming service.

How can I subscribe to Apple TV+?

To subscribe to Apple TV+, you can visit the Apple TV app on your Apple device or go to the Apple TV+ website. Apple offers a free trial period for new subscribers, after which a monthly subscription fee applies.

In conclusion, if you’re eager to experience the heartwarming and hilarious journey of “Ted Lasso,” you’ll need to subscribe to Apple TV+. So grab your popcorn, sit back, and enjoy this delightful series exclusively on Apple TV+.