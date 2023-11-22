Is Ted Lasso free with an Apple TV subscription?

In recent years, Ted Lasso has become a sensation among television viewers. The heartwarming comedy series, starring Jason Sudeikis as the titular character, has garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base. With its popularity soaring, many people are wondering if they can watch Ted Lasso for free with an Apple TV subscription.

What is Ted Lasso?

Ted Lasso is a comedy series that follows the journey of an American football coach, Ted Lasso, who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no prior experience in the sport. The show explores themes of optimism, resilience, and the power of kindness, making it a feel-good watch for audiences.

Apple TV Subscription

An Apple TV subscription is a service offered Apple that allows users to access a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, and documentaries, through the Apple TV app. It is available on various Apple devices, such as iPhones, iPads, and Apple TVs, and offers both original programming and content from other providers.

Is Ted Lasso free with an Apple TV subscription?

No, Ted Lasso is not available for free with an Apple TV subscription. While the Apple TV subscription provides access to a vast library of content, including Apple’s original shows and movies, Ted Lasso is not included in the free offerings. To watch Ted Lasso, viewers will need to purchase or rent the series separately.

FAQ

1. How can I watch Ted Lasso?

To watch Ted Lasso, you can purchase or rent the series from various digital platforms, such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, or Google Play.

2. Is there a free trial available for Ted Lasso?

Some platforms may offer a free trial for Ted Lasso, allowing you to watch a few episodes before committing to a purchase or rental.

3. Can I watch Ted Lasso on Apple TV+?

Yes, Ted Lasso is available for streaming on Apple TV+. However, Apple TV+ requires a separate subscription, and it is not included in the Apple TV subscription.

In conclusion, while an Apple TV subscription provides access to a wide range of content, Ted Lasso is not available for free with this subscription. To enjoy the heartwarming adventures of Ted Lasso and his soccer team, viewers will need to purchase or rent the series separately.