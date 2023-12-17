Is TCL no longer using Roku?

In a surprising move, TCL, one of the leading television manufacturers, has announced that it will no longer be using Roku as its primary operating system for its smart TVs. This decision comes as a shock to many consumers who have come to rely on the popular streaming platform for their entertainment needs.

TCL has been known for its partnership with Roku, which has allowed the company to offer a seamless and user-friendly experience to its customers. Roku, a pioneer in the streaming industry, provides a wide range of streaming services and apps, making it a popular choice among TV manufacturers.

However, TCL has decided to shift its focus towards developing its own operating system for its smart TVs. This move is seen as an attempt the company to have more control over the user experience and to differentiate itself from competitors in the market.

While TCL has not provided specific details about its new operating system, it is expected to offer similar features and functionalities as Roku. The company has assured customers that they will still be able to access popular streaming services and apps, ensuring a seamless transition for existing TCL TV owners.

FAQ:

Q: Why is TCL no longer using Roku?

A: TCL has decided to develop its own operating system to have more control over the user experience and differentiate itself from competitors.

Q: Will TCL TVs still have access to streaming services?

A: Yes, TCL has assured customers that they will still be able to access popular streaming services and apps on their TVs.

Q: What can we expect from TCL’s new operating system?

A: While specific details have not been provided, it is expected to offer similar features and functionalities as Roku.

Q: Will existing TCL TV owners be affected this change?

A: TCL has stated that existing TCL TV owners will experience a seamless transition and will still be able to access their favorite streaming services and apps.

This decision TCL marks a significant shift in the smart TV market. It will be interesting to see how TCL’s new operating system compares to Roku and whether it will be able to provide the same level of user satisfaction. As TCL continues to innovate and adapt to changing consumer preferences, it is clear that the company is determined to stay ahead in the highly competitive television industry.