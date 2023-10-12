Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Movie: Where to Watch and How to Get Early Access

Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, is set to hit movie theaters this weekend. The tour, which features the musician’s entire discography, has become a cultural phenomenon and has even helped boost the global economy. Now, fans can experience the three-plus hour, 44-song extravaganza on the big screen.

Currently, the only way to watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is heading out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, Oct. 13. To find a local showing, you can visit Fandango. If you can’t make it to the theater, don’t worry, as the film will eventually be available to rent or purchase on digital platforms such as Vudu, Apple, YouTube, or Amazon.

Unfortunately, there are no streaming plans for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour at the moment. While it’s possible that the film could eventually come to Netflix, as Swift’s previous documentary and concert film were released on the streaming platform, nothing has been announced yet. Until then, fans will have to catch the film in theaters.

Similarly, the concert film will not be streaming on Hulu. Despite Disney’s ownership of the platform, and their previous release of Swift’s Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions on Disney+, there have been no announcements regarding the streaming availability of The Eras Tour.

As for HBO Max, previously known as Warner Bros.’ HBO Max, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will not be available on the platform. HBO Max no longer does direct-to-streaming releases and has implemented a 45-day window between the theatrical release and their digital platform.

If you’re eager to get early access to Thursday showings of the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie screenings, be sure to check Fandango or AMC Theaters for added showtimes. Taylor Swift surprised fans announcing that the movie would open a day earlier than expected, on Thursday, October 12th, so you can be among the first to experience the film.

