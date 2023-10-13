Taylor Swift’s Concert Movie Set to Dominate the Box Office

Taylor Swift has become the hero that movie theaters desperately needed this month with her concert movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. Filmed over three sold-out nights at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the nearly three-hour experience is already attracting massive attention from Swift’s dedicated fan base, known as Swifties.

While watching the concert in a movie theater provides an affordable option for many fans, even those who attended the live performances are eager to relive the experience on the big screen. Taylor Swift’s star power alone has ensured that her concert movie will have one of the biggest opening weekends at the box office this year, with presales estimated to be around $100 million.

However, this success may come at a cost for other films currently playing in theaters. The previous box office champion, The Exorcist: Believer, has decided to move its release date a week earlier to avoid competition with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. The film, which had a modest opening, is now expected to struggle to maintain its audience.

As for streaming availability, Taylor Swift has the creative control as the producer of her own movie. While there are currently no plans for immediate streaming, it is expected that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will find a home on streaming platforms in late 2023 or early 2024. When the time comes, a bidding war is likely to ensue among major studios and streamers.

In the meantime, fans who can’t wait for the concert movie to be available for streaming can enjoy Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, a documentary about the singer that was released on Netflix in 2020. However, for hardcore Swifties, they may have already watched it multiple times.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is currently showing in theaters, promising an incredible cinematic experience for fans who can’t get enough of Taylor Swift’s mesmerizing performances.

