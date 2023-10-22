Taylor Swift Lands in Kansas City for NFL Game

It seems that Taylor Swift has arrived in Kansas City, and fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the superstar at Arrowhead Stadium. According to the Instagram page “Taylor Swift’s Jets,” which tracks the movements of her private planes, Swift landed in Kansas City earlier today.

The Instagram page utilizes a website called TheAirTraffic.com, which provides real-time statistics on flights in the United States. By knowing the call sign of a specific aircraft, users can track its arrivals and departures. The website displays a map populated small, moving plane icons that represent each flight. Users can access information on altitude, speed, and aircraft type.

Swift’s jet, identified as a 7x, arrived in Kansas City and promptly departed. The flight path indicates that it is now headed towards Nashville, Tennessee, which is rumored to be her home base. As fans speculate about her plans for the day, many wonder if Swift’s parents will also make an appearance at the game.

With the Kansas City Chiefs scheduled to face the Los Angeles Chargers at 3:25 p.m., it won’t be long before we find out if Taylor Swift is indeed attending the game. Stay tuned for more updates.

Source: KCTV

Definitions:

– Arrowhead Stadium: A football stadium located in Kansas City, Missouri, primarily used the Kansas City Chiefs, an NFL team.

– TheAirTraffic.com: A website that provides real-time information on flights in the United States.

– Taylor Swift’s Jets: An Instagram page dedicated to tracking the movements of Taylor Swift’s private jets.

