Is Taylor Armstrong Still Married? The Truth Behind the Rumors

In the world of celebrity gossip, rumors and speculation often run rampant. One recent topic that has sparked curiosity among fans is the marital status of reality TV star Taylor Armstrong. Known for her appearances on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Armstrong’s personal life has always been a subject of interest. So, is Taylor Armstrong still married? Let’s delve into the details and separate fact from fiction.

The Background

Taylor Armstrong was previously married to Russell Armstrong, a venture capitalist. Their tumultuous relationship was well-documented on the reality show, with allegations of abuse and infidelity. Tragically, Russell Armstrong took his own life in 2011, leaving Taylor and their young daughter behind.

The Current Status

Since the passing of her late husband, Taylor Armstrong has moved forward with her life. She has been in a relationship with her fiancé, John Bluher, for several years. The couple got engaged in 2013 and tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2014. Despite the challenges she has faced, Armstrong has shown resilience and strength in rebuilding her life.

FAQ

Q: Is Taylor Armstrong still married to Russell Armstrong?

A: No, Taylor Armstrong is not married to Russell Armstrong. He tragically passed away in 2011.

Q: Who is Taylor Armstrong currently married to?

A: Taylor Armstrong is currently married to John Bluher. They got married in 2014.

Q: Does Taylor Armstrong have any children?

A: Yes, Taylor Armstrong has a daughter named Kennedy, whom she shares with her late husband, Russell Armstrong.

In conclusion, Taylor Armstrong is no longer married to Russell Armstrong. She has moved on and found happiness with her current husband, John Bluher. Despite the challenges she has faced, Armstrong has shown resilience and strength in rebuilding her life.