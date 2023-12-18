Is Taylor Armstrong in a Relationship?

Introduction

Taylor Armstrong, best known for her appearance on the reality TV show “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” has been a subject of curiosity among fans and followers. Many have been wondering about her current relationship status. In this article, we will delve into the latest updates on Taylor Armstrong’s love life and address some frequently asked questions.

Current Relationship Status

As of the latest reports, Taylor Armstrong is indeed in a relationship. She has been dating John Bluher, a prominent attorney, since 2012. The couple met through mutual friends and quickly formed a strong bond. Their relationship has been going strong for several years, and they have been seen attending various events and red carpets together.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Who is Taylor Armstrong?

A: Taylor Armstrong is a television personality and former cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She gained fame through her appearances on the show, which documented the lives of affluent women in the Beverly Hills area.

Q: Who is John Bluher?

A: John Bluher is an attorney who specializes in entertainment law. He has worked with numerous high-profile clients in the entertainment industry and has been involved in various legal matters.

Q: How did Taylor Armstrong and John Bluher meet?

A: Taylor Armstrong and John Bluher met through mutual friends. They were introduced to each other at a social event and quickly developed a connection.

Q: Are Taylor Armstrong and John Bluher married?

A: Yes, Taylor Armstrong and John Bluher tied the knot in April 2014. They exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony surrounded family and friends.

Conclusion

Taylor Armstrong, known for her appearances on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” is currently in a relationship with attorney John Bluher. The couple has been together since 2012 and got married in 2014. Their love story serves as a reminder that even amidst the glitz and glamour of reality TV, genuine connections can be formed.