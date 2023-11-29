Is T10 approved ICC?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has been the governing body for cricket worldwide since its establishment in 1909. Over the years, the ICC has introduced various formats of the game to cater to different audiences and enhance the sport’s global appeal. One such format that has gained popularity in recent years is T10 cricket. However, the question remains: is T10 approved the ICC?

What is T10 cricket?

T10 cricket is a fast-paced and action-packed format of the game, where each team plays a match consisting of only 10 overs. It was first introduced in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2017 and has since gained traction, attracting international players and fans alike. The shorter duration of the game adds an element of excitement and urgency, making it a thrilling spectacle for spectators.

ICC’s stance on T10 cricket

While T10 cricket has gained popularity, it is important to note that the ICC has not officially recognized it as a separate format. The ICC currently recognizes three formats of the game: Test cricket, One Day Internationals (ODIs), and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). T10 cricket falls outside these recognized formats and is considered an exhibition or franchise-based format.

Why hasn’t the ICC approved T10 cricket?

The ICC’s decision not to approve T10 cricket as a recognized format may be attributed to several factors. One of the primary concerns is the impact on player workload and the potential for injuries due to the intense nature of the game. Additionally, the ICC may be cautious about diluting the significance of the existing formats and maintaining the traditional values associated with the longer versions of the game.

FAQ:

Q: Can T10 cricket become an officially recognized format in the future?

A: While it is not currently recognized, the ICC has shown a willingness to explore new formats in the past. If T10 cricket continues to gain popularity and proves to be sustainable in the long run, there is a possibility that the ICC may consider recognizing it in the future.

Q: Are there any international T10 tournaments?

A: Yes, there are several international T10 tournaments, such as the Abu Dhabi T10 League and the T10 Cricket League. These tournaments attract players from around the world and provide a platform for showcasing the T10 format.

In conclusion, while T10 cricket has gained significant popularity, it is not currently approved the ICC as a recognized format. However, with its fast-paced and thrilling nature, T10 cricket continues to captivate audiences and may potentially be recognized the ICC in the future.