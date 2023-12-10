Is Succession more popular than Game of Thrones?

Succession: The New King of Television?

When it comes to gripping dramas, two shows have dominated the television landscape in recent years: Succession and Game of Thrones. While Game of Thrones captured the hearts of millions with its epic fantasy world, Succession has quietly been building a devoted fanbase of its own. But is Succession now more popular than the once-reigning king of television?

The Rise of Succession

Succession, created Jesse Armstrong, first premiered in 2018 and follows the dysfunctional Roy family as they battle for control of their media empire. With its sharp writing, complex characters, and biting satire of the ultra-wealthy, Succession has garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated following.

While Game of Thrones boasted massive viewership numbers and a global phenomenon status, Succession has been steadily gaining momentum. Its audience may not be as vast, but it has managed to captivate viewers with its intricate plotlines and morally ambiguous characters.

FAQ

What is Succession?

Succession is a television drama series that revolves around the Roy family, a wealthy and dysfunctional clan fighting for control of their media empire.

What is Game of Thrones?

Game of Thrones is a fantasy drama series based on the novels George R.R. Martin. It depicts the power struggles and battles for the Iron Throne in the fictional world of Westeros.

Which show is more popular?

While Game of Thrones had a larger viewership during its run, Succession has been steadily gaining popularity and critical acclaim.

What sets Succession apart?

Succession stands out for its sharp writing, complex characters, and biting satire of the ultra-wealthy. It offers a more grounded and realistic portrayal of power dynamics compared to the fantastical world of Game of Thrones.

The Verdict

While it may be too early to definitively declare Succession as more popular than Game of Thrones, there is no denying its growing influence and dedicated fanbase. Succession’s ability to captivate viewers with its nuanced storytelling and compelling characters has solidified its place as a heavyweight in the television landscape.

So, whether you prefer dragons and epic battles or the cutthroat world of corporate power struggles, both Succession and Game of Thrones have left an indelible mark on television history.