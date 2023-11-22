Is STARZ free with Hulu?

In the world of streaming services, the options seem endless. With so many platforms to choose from, it can be challenging to keep track of which channels and networks are included in each subscription. One question that often arises is whether STARZ is free with Hulu. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

What is STARZ?

STARZ is a premium cable and streaming network that offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original programming. It is known for its diverse content, including blockbuster films, critically acclaimed series, and exclusive documentaries. STARZ has gained popularity for its compelling storytelling and high-quality productions.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is a popular streaming service that provides on-demand access to a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content. It offers a variety of subscription plans, including a basic ad-supported plan and an ad-free plan. Hulu is known for its extensive collection of current and past TV series, making it a go-to platform for binge-watching enthusiasts.

Is STARZ free with Hulu?

No, STARZ is not included for free with a standard Hulu subscription. While Hulu offers a wide range of content, including shows from various networks, STARZ is not part of its basic package. However, Hulu does provide the option to add STARZ to your subscription for an additional fee.

How can I add STARZ to my Hulu subscription?

To access STARZ content through Hulu, you can subscribe to the STARZ add-on. This add-on allows you to stream all the movies, series, and exclusive content available on STARZ directly through your Hulu account. The cost of the STARZ add-on is separate from your Hulu subscription and will be reflected in your monthly bill.

In conclusion, while STARZ is not free with Hulu, it is possible to add it to your Hulu subscription for an extra cost. This allows you to enjoy the diverse range of content offered STARZ alongside the extensive library available on Hulu. So, if you’re a fan of STARZ originals or simply looking to expand your streaming options, consider adding STARZ to your Hulu subscription.