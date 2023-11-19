Is Son in Law a Thanksgiving Movie?

In the realm of holiday movies, there are certain classics that come to mind: “A Christmas Carol,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” and “Home Alone,” to name a few. But what about Thanksgiving? While this holiday may not have as many dedicated films, one movie that often sparks debate among viewers is “Son in Law.” Released in 1993, this comedy stars Pauly Shore as a free-spirited college student who becomes an unexpected guest at a conservative family’s Thanksgiving celebration. But is “Son in Law” truly a Thanksgiving movie? Let’s delve into the topic and explore both sides of the argument.

The Case for “Son in Law” as a Thanksgiving Movie

Proponents of “Son in Law” as a Thanksgiving movie argue that the film’s central plot revolves around the holiday. The story takes place during Thanksgiving break, and the main character, Crawl, is invited to spend the holiday with his friend’s family. Throughout the film, Thanksgiving traditions and themes are woven into the narrative, including a memorable turkey dinner scene. Additionally, the movie explores the themes of family, acceptance, and gratitude, which are often associated with Thanksgiving.

The Case Against “Son in Law” as a Thanksgiving Movie

On the other hand, skeptics argue that “Son in Law” is not a true Thanksgiving movie because the holiday itself is not the primary focus. While Thanksgiving serves as the backdrop for the story, the film’s main emphasis is on the comedic interactions between the characters and the fish-out-of-water scenario. Some viewers believe that a Thanksgiving movie should center around the holiday’s traditions, values, and the importance of family coming together.

FAQ

Q: What is a Thanksgiving movie?

A: A Thanksgiving movie is a film that prominently features the holiday of Thanksgiving, its traditions, or themes associated with the holiday.

Q: What are some other Thanksgiving movies?

A: Some popular Thanksgiving movies include “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” and “Miracle on 34th Street.”

Q: Is “Son in Law” a family-friendly movie?

A: “Son in Law” is rated PG-13 for some sexual humor and language. While it may not be suitable for young children, it can be enjoyed older teens and adults.

In conclusion, the question of whether “Son in Law” is a Thanksgiving movie ultimately comes down to personal interpretation. While the film incorporates Thanksgiving elements and explores related themes, it may not meet the criteria for some viewers who expect a more traditional portrayal of the holiday. Whether you choose to include “Son in Law” in your Thanksgiving movie marathon is entirely up to you and your own definition of what constitutes a holiday film.