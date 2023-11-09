Is Something Wicked This Way Comes a kids book?

In the realm of literature, there has always been a debate about what constitutes a children’s book. One such novel that often finds itself at the center of this discussion is “Something Wicked This Way Comes” Ray Bradbury. Published in 1962, this dark fantasy novel has captivated readers of all ages with its eerie atmosphere and thought-provoking themes. But is it truly suitable for children?

At first glance, “Something Wicked This Way Comes” may seem like a book aimed at young readers. It follows the story of two thirteen-year-old boys, Jim Nightshade and Will Halloway, as they encounter a mysterious carnival that arrives in their small town. The novel explores themes of friendship, coming-of-age, and the battle between good and evil, which are often found in children’s literature.

However, upon closer examination, it becomes evident that Bradbury’s novel delves into much darker territory. The carnival, led the enigmatic Mr. Dark, brings with it a sense of malevolence and temptation. The characters face their deepest fears and are forced to confront the darkness within themselves. The novel also touches on complex topics such as mortality, regret, and the loss of innocence.

While “Something Wicked This Way Comes” may be enjoyed older children and young adults, it is important to consider the maturity and sensitivity of each individual reader. The novel’s atmospheric prose and exploration of darker themes may be unsettling for some younger readers. Parents and educators should exercise caution and assess whether the content is appropriate for their child’s age and emotional development.

