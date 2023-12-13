Study Finds Complex Relationship Between Social Media and Teenagers’ Health

A recent report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine examines the impact of social media on teenagers and suggests that while there is no definitive answer, the effects can be both positive and negative. The report calls for more research and collaboration among various stakeholders to better understand and address the issue.

The report highlights the lack of population data to definitively link social media use to changes in adolescent health, but it also acknowledges numerous studies suggesting that social media can harm teenagers’ well-being. In particular, it notes that social media tends to exacerbate existing mental health issues in teenagers.

Sandro Galea, the dean of the Boston University School of Public Health and the chair of the committee behind the report, emphasizes the need for further research. He believes that there are still many unanswered questions regarding youth health and social media and that additional studies can help minimize the risks associated with social media use among young people.

The report recommends that social media companies, Congress, federal agencies, and others make changes to protect young people who use social media. However, it cautions against implementing strict rules without sufficient data to support them.

While the report acknowledges that parents desire clear guidance, it also urges caution in relying solely on data when it comes to teenagers’ social media use. Instead, it suggests that effective strategies for navigating social media should be tailored to individual teenagers and families.

The report underscores the importance of factors such as media literacy, supportive parents, and a positive school environment in mitigating the negative effects of social media on teenagers. It also highlights the varying impact of social media based on demographic factors, suggesting that the benefits and harms may differ for teenagers from different backgrounds.

In conclusion, the report asserts that understanding the harms and potential benefits of social media requires a case-by-case approach, considering a range of factors that influence each teenager’s experience. To address this complex issue, the report calls for international standards, increased communication, and continued research funded relevant organizations. By working together, stakeholders can create a more transparent and informed industry that prioritizes the well-being of teenagers.