Social Media Fatigue, Cognitive Ability, and Narcissism: Factors Influencing Misinformation Sharing

Summary: A new study published in the journal Scientific Reports examines the relationship between social media fatigue, cognitive ability, narcissism, and the likelihood of sharing misinformation. The study found that social media fatigue and cognitive ability are associated with the belief in and sharing of misinformation. Additionally, individuals with higher levels of narcissism were also more likely to engage with and share false information. The study suggests that social media fatigue may lead to a greater susceptibility to misinformation, as individuals are more inclined to believe information shared on social media without critically analyzing its truthfulness. This can be attributed to the illusory truth effect, which emphasizes that repeated information is seen as more truthful. However, the study also revealed that cognitive ability and narcissism can modify the level and type of engagement with misinformation. People with high cognitive ability were less likely to believe and share misinformation, while individuals with high levels of narcissism were more likely to do so. It is important to consider these personal factors when examining public engagement with misinformation. The study emphasizes the need for regulations and awareness campaigns to reduce social media fatigue, limit the spread of misinformation, and educate individuals about online information. Strategies should be developed to reach vulnerable populations, such as those with low cognitive ability and narcissistic traits, who are more susceptible to believing false information when fatigued.

Ahmed, S. & Rasul, M. E. (n.d.). Examining the association between social media fatigue, cognitive ability, narcissism and misinformation sharing: cross-national evidence from eight countries. Scientific Reports. doi:10.1038/s41598-021-88063-8