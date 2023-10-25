A New Perspective on the Relationship Between Social Media and Addiction

A recent lawsuit has shed light on the contentious relationship between online social information and our addiction to it. Meta, the parent company of popular platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, is facing legal action from 41 states and the District of Columbia. The suit alleges that Meta knowingly used features on its platforms to lure and engage young users compulsively, despite claiming that its sites were safe for children.

This lawsuit raises a broader question: are young people becoming addicted to social media and the internet? Researchers studying internet use suggest that the magnetic allure of social media lies in its ability to tap into our neurological impulses and make it difficult to disengage. The intermittent reinforcement system, akin to a slot machine, keeps users hooked creating the anticipation of rewards at any given moment. Moreover, the tailored information and content personalized to each user’s interests and preferences make social media even more enticing.

While adults are also vulnerable to these addictive tactics, young people are at a higher risk due to their less developed impulse control and reward management systems. The adolescent brain is wired to seek social connections, and social media provides ample opportunities to fulfill this innate desire.

Meta has responded to the lawsuit claiming that it has taken significant measures to support families and teenagers. The company expressed disappointment in the chosen legal path, advocating for productive collaboration among industry stakeholders to establish clear and age-appropriate standards for teen-focused apps.

Defining addiction in the context of behaviors such as internet use is a complex matter. The scientific community traditionally focused on substance addiction, but there has been a gradual shift towards recognizing behavioral addictions. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders introduced the concept of internet gaming addiction in 2013, and subsequent studies have explored broader definitions such as “internet addiction” or “problematic internet media use.” The terminology used to label excessive internet usage remains open to interpretation.

Although there are undoubtedly valuable uses for the internet and its associated platforms, there are cases where excessive use can negatively impact various aspects of life, including academic performance, sleep, and overall well-being. Therefore, finding a balance and identifying when internet usage becomes problematic remains a crucial challenge for individuals and society as a whole.

