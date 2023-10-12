Snapchat Introduces My AI Feature: Enhancing User Experience

Snapchat has unveiled a new feature called My AI, an AI-powered chatbot tool designed to engage users, answer questions, give suggestions, and offer advice. Initially offered exclusively to Snapchat Plus subscribers, My AI is now a permanent fixture at the top of every user’s chat list, with users needing a Snapchat Plus membership to remove it.

Created Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, My AI aims to provide users with an interactive experience similar to communicating with a real person. Users can customize various aspects of My AI, including its name, appearance, clothes, background, and pose. Additionally, users can prompt the AI to respond to chat messages in a specific way.

While some users, like freshman undecided major Grace Gatlin, appreciate the convenience and swiftness with which My AI provides information, others remain skeptical about the feature. Education major Alyssa Landrum finds it “creepy” and believes it should not be forced upon Snapchat users. Landrum recounts a situation where she accidentally sent a picture of her guitar to My AI, which then requested a video of her playing her favorite song.

Despite some concerns, My AI has been beneficial to students like sophomore business major Anna Griffin. Griffin shares how the AI has helped with homework, created packing lists, and provided advice when needed. However, opinions about My AI are divided among students.

Sophomore political science major Dylan Quinn initially appreciated the feature until a recent hacking incident occurred, causing him to question its security and potential data privacy issues. As opinions continue to evolve, Snapchat’s My AI is likely to generate further debate among users.

Regardless of individual opinions, My AI will remain at the top of users’ chat screens, cementing its presence on Snapchat.

