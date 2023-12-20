Is Sisters Choice part of a series?

New York, NY – Sisters Choice, the latest novel bestselling author Susan Mallery, has been captivating readers with its heartwarming story of friendship, love, and the power of sisterhood. As fans delve into the pages of this compelling book, many are left wondering if it is part of a series. Today, we aim to answer that burning question.

What is Sisters Choice?

Sisters Choice is a standalone novel written Susan Mallery. It follows the lives of three women, Sophie, Kristine, and Heather, who form an unbreakable bond as they navigate through life’s challenges together. Set in the picturesque town of Los Angeles, the story explores themes of family, forgiveness, and the importance of finding one’s true self.

Is Sisters Choice part of a series?

No, Sisters Choice is not part of a series. While Susan Mallery has written several series throughout her career, including the popular Fool’s Gold series and the Happily Inc. series, Sisters Choice is a standalone novel. Readers can enjoy this book without any prior knowledge of the author’s other works.

FAQ

1. Do I need to read Susan Mallery’s other books before reading Sisters Choice?

No, Sisters Choice can be enjoyed as a standalone novel. You do not need to have read any of Susan Mallery’s previous works to fully appreciate and understand the story.

2. Will there be a sequel to Sisters Choice?

As of now, there are no plans for a sequel to Sisters Choice. However, Susan Mallery continues to write captivating stories, so fans can look forward to her future releases.

3. Can I read Sisters Choice if I haven’t read any of Susan Mallery’s books before?

Absolutely! Sisters Choice is a great introduction to Susan Mallery’s writing style and storytelling abilities. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to her work, this novel is sure to captivate and entertain.

In conclusion, Sisters Choice is a standalone novel that offers a heartwarming and engaging story. While it is not part of a series, readers can still enjoy the book without any prior knowledge of the author’s other works. So grab a copy, settle in, and immerse yourself in the world of Sophie, Kristine, and Heather as they navigate the complexities of life and discover the true meaning of sisterhood.