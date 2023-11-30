New Holiday Action Flick “Silent Night” Offers Gritty Revenge Story

Prepare for an action-packed Christmastime thriller with “Silent Night”! From the minds behind the iconic John Wick franchise, director John Woo presents a gripping tale of vengeance. Starring Joel Kinnaman as a grief-stricken father, the film centers around a tragic incident on Christmas Eve. After witnessing the senseless death of his son during a gang fight, our protagonist embarks on a relentless quest for justice.

Now, let’s address the burning question: where can you watch “Silent Night” this holiday season? Unfortunately, you won’t find it on streaming platforms like Netflix or HBO Max just yet. The only way to experience this gritty action flick is heading to your nearest movie theater when it premieres on Friday, Dec. 1. To find a local showing, visit Fandango.

But fear not! If you prefer the comfort of your own home, there is hope for a digital release. While Lionsgate, the distributor of “Silent Night,” hasn’t announced a specific date, we can predict a potential timeframe based on previous releases. For example, Saw X hit digital platforms approximately three weeks after its theatrical debut. If “Silent Night” follows a similar trajectory, you can expect to rent or purchase it on platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube, or Apple as early as Friday, Dec. 22.

So gather your loved ones, embrace the holiday spirit, and brace yourselves for a thrilling ride with “Silent Night.” Keep an eye out for updates on its digital release, and remember, sometimes the best way to enjoy a captivating action film is on the big screen.

FAQ about “Silent Night”

Where can I watch “Silent Night”?

Will “Silent Night” be available on Amazon Prime Video?

Will “Silent Night” be on HBO Max?

No, “Silent Night” will not be available on Max (previously known as HBO Max) as it is not a Warner Bros. Discovery film.

Will “Silent Night” be on Netflix?

No, “Silent Night” is not expected to be available on Netflix in the near future. To watch the film, you’ll need to visit a movie theater or wait for its release on digital platforms.