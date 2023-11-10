Is Sienna Miller still married to Tom Sturridge?

In the world of celebrity relationships, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest news and updates. One couple that has been in the spotlight for quite some time is Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge. Known for their talent and good looks, the pair has captured the attention of fans and media alike. But the burning question remains: are Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge still married?

As of the latest reports, Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge are no longer married. The couple, who began dating in 2011 and got engaged in 2012, tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2015. However, their marriage was short-lived, and they decided to separate in 2015. Despite their split, Miller and Sturridge have remained on good terms and continue to co-parent their daughter, Marlowe.

FAQ:

Q: When did Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge get married?

A: Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge got married in 2015.

Q: When did Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge separate?

A: Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge decided to separate in 2015.

Q: Do Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge have any children together?

A: Yes, Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge have a daughter named Marlowe.

While the details surrounding their separation remain private, both Miller and Sturridge have moved on with their lives. Sienna Miller has been linked to various romantic partners since her split from Sturridge, including actor Brad Pitt. Tom Sturridge, on the other hand, has been focusing on his acting career and has appeared in several notable films and stage productions.

It’s important to note that celebrity relationships can be fluid, and the status of Miller and Sturridge’s relationship may change in the future. However, as of now, they are no longer married and are successfully co-parenting their daughter.