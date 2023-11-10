Is Sienna Miller still engaged?

In the world of celebrity gossip, rumors and speculations often swirl around the personal lives of our favorite stars. One recent topic of interest has been the engagement status of British actress Sienna Miller. Known for her roles in films such as “Factory Girl” and “American Sniper,” Miller has captivated audiences with her talent and beauty. But what about her love life?

Engagement Status:

As of the latest reports, Sienna Miller is no longer engaged. The actress had been engaged to actor Tom Sturridge, with whom she shares a daughter named Marlowe. The couple had been together for several years before their engagement in 2012. However, it seems that their relationship has taken a different turn since then, and they have decided to call off their engagement.

FAQ:

Q: When did Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge get engaged?

A: Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge got engaged in 2012.

Q: Do Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge have any children together?

A: Yes, they have a daughter named Marlowe.

Q: Are Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge still together?

A: While they were once engaged, it appears that Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge have since ended their relationship.

Q: Has Sienna Miller commented on her engagement status?

A: Sienna Miller is known for keeping her personal life private, and she has not made any public statements regarding her current engagement status.

It is important to note that celebrities, like anyone else, go through ups and downs in their relationships. While Sienna Miller may no longer be engaged, it is essential to respect her privacy and allow her to navigate her personal life without unnecessary scrutiny.

In conclusion, Sienna Miller is no longer engaged to Tom Sturridge. As fans, we can continue to appreciate her talent and eagerly await her future projects, while respecting her privacy during this time.