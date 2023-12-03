Is Showtime an OTT?

Showtime, the popular American cable and satellite television network, has been making waves in the entertainment industry for decades. With its wide range of original programming and blockbuster movies, Showtime has become a household name. However, in recent years, the rise of Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms has left many wondering if Showtime can be considered an OTT service itself.

What is an OTT?

Before delving into the question at hand, it is important to understand what an OTT platform is. OTT refers to the delivery of video content over the internet,passing traditional cable or satellite television providers. These platforms allow users to stream content on-demand, giving them the freedom to choose what they want to watch and when they want to watch it.

Showtime’s Streaming Service

Showtime launched its own streaming service, aptly named “Showtime,” in 2015. This service allows subscribers to access Showtime’s vast library of content without the need for a cable or satellite subscription. Users can stream popular shows like “Homeland,” “Billions,” and “Shameless,” as well as a wide selection of movies and sports events.

Is Showtime an OTT?

While Showtime does offer a standalone streaming service, it is important to note that the network itself is primarily a cable and satellite television channel. Showtime’s streaming service can be considered an extension of its traditional broadcasting model, rather than a pure OTT platform. Unlike platforms like Netflix or Hulu, Showtime’s streaming service is not available to non-subscribers in the same way.

FAQ

Q: Can I watch Showtime without a cable or satellite subscription?

A: Yes, you can subscribe to Showtime’s standalone streaming service and access their content without a cable or satellite subscription.

Q: Is Showtime available internationally?

A: Yes, Showtime’s streaming service is available in the United States and internationally in select countries.

Q: Can I watch live TV on Showtime’s streaming service?

A: Yes, Showtime offers live streaming of its network feed, allowing viewers to watch shows and events as they air.

In conclusion, while Showtime does offer a streaming service, it is not considered a pure OTT platform. Showtime’s streaming service is an additional option for viewers who want to access their content without a cable or satellite subscription. However, the network itself remains primarily a cable and satellite television channel.