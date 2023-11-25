Is Sharna Burgess returning to Dancing With the Stars?

Rumors have been swirling about the potential return of fan-favorite professional dancer Sharna Burgess to the hit reality TV show Dancing With the Stars. After her departure from the show in 2019, fans have eagerly awaited news of her comeback. So, is Sharna Burgess returning to Dancing With the Stars? Let’s dive into the details.

The Speculation:

Speculation about Sharna Burgess’s return began when she was spotted at the Dancing With the Stars studio during the filming of the show’s upcoming season. This sparked excitement among fans who have missed her incredible talent and vibrant personality on the dance floor.

The Confirmation:

Good news for Sharna Burgess fans! It has been officially confirmed that she will indeed be returning to Dancing With the Stars for the upcoming season. The announcement was made the show’s producers, who expressed their excitement to have her back on board. Burgess herself also took to social media to share her joy and gratitude for the opportunity to return to the show she loves.

FAQ:

Q: When did Sharna Burgess leave Dancing With the Stars?

A: Sharna Burgess left Dancing With the Stars after the 28th season, which aired in 2019.

Q: Why did Sharna Burgess leave the show?

A: The exact reasons for Sharna Burgess’s departure from the show were not publicly disclosed. However, it is common for professional dancers to take breaks or explore other opportunities after several seasons on the show.

Q: Will Sharna Burgess be partnered with a celebrity?

A: Yes, as a professional dancer on Dancing With the Stars, Sharna Burgess will be paired with a celebrity contestant for the upcoming season.

Q: When will the new season of Dancing With the Stars air?

A: The premiere date for the new season of Dancing With the Stars has not been announced yet. However, the show typically airs in the fall, so fans can expect it to return around that time.

With the confirmation of Sharna Burgess’s return to Dancing With the Stars, fans can look forward to witnessing her incredible dance moves and infectious energy once again. As the new season approaches, anticipation is building, and viewers are eagerly awaiting the announcement of her celebrity partner. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development!