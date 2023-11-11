Is Shania Twain still married?

In the world of celebrity gossip, one question that often arises is whether or not a famous individual is still married. Shania Twain, the iconic Canadian country singer, has been the subject of such speculation. So, is Shania Twain still married? Let’s delve into the details.

Shania Twain was previously married to music producer Robert John “Mutt” Lange. The couple tied the knot in 1993 and seemed to have a fairytale romance. However, their marriage hit a rough patch in 2008 when it was revealed that Lange had been having an affair with Twain’s best friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud. This shocking revelation led to the couple’s separation and eventual divorce in 2010.

Following the divorce, Shania Twain found love again with Frédéric Thiébaud, the ex-husband of Marie-Anne Thiébaud. The two began dating in 2009 and got engaged in 2010. They exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Puerto Rico in January 2011. Since then, Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud have been happily married.

FAQ:

1. Who was Shania Twain previously married to?

Shania Twain was previously married to music producer Robert John “Mutt” Lange.

2. When did Shania Twain and Robert John Lange divorce?

Shania Twain and Robert John Lange divorced in 2010.

3. Who is Shania Twain currently married to?

Shania Twain is currently married to Frédéric Thiébaud.

4. How did Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud meet?

Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud met through their ex-spouses, as Frédéric was previously married to Marie-Anne Thiébaud, who was Shania’s best friend.

In conclusion, Shania Twain is happily married to Frédéric Thiébaud. After a tumultuous divorce from her first husband, she found love again and has been enjoying a blissful married life.