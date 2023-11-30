Is SFX-L Better Than SFX?

In the world of computer hardware, power supplies play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth and efficient operation of your system. When it comes to small form factor (SFF) builds, two popular options are SFX and SFX-L power supplies. But which one is better? Let’s dive into the details and find out.

What is SFX?

SFX stands for Small Form Factor eXtended and refers to a compact power supply form factor designed specifically for SFF builds. These power supplies are smaller than standard ATX power supplies, making them ideal for mini-ITX and micro-ATX cases. Despite their smaller size, SFX power supplies still deliver ample power to meet the demands of modern components.

What is SFX-L?

SFX-L, on the other hand, stands for Small Form Factor eXtended Length. As the name suggests, SFX-L power supplies are slightly longer than their SFX counterparts. This additional length allows for larger cooling fans and improved thermal performance. SFX-L power supplies are compatible with both SFX and ATX cases, providing more flexibility in terms of case selection.

Which one is better?

The answer to this question depends on your specific needs and preferences. If you have a compact SFF case that only supports SFX power supplies, then SFX is the way to go. These power supplies are smaller and more readily available in the market. However, if you have an SFX-L compatible case or require better cooling performance, then SFX-L might be the better choice. The larger fan size and improved thermal management can help keep your system running cooler and quieter.

FAQ:

1. Can I use an SFX-L power supply in an SFX case?

Yes, you can use an SFX-L power supply in an SFX case. SFX-L power supplies are designed to be compatible with both SFX and ATX cases, providing more flexibility in terms of case selection.

2. Are SFX-L power supplies more expensive than SFX?

Generally, SFX-L power supplies tend to be slightly more expensive than their SFX counterparts. The additional features and larger size contribute to the price difference. However, the price variation may vary depending on the specific models and brands.

3. Do SFX-L power supplies consume more power?

No, the power consumption of SFX-L power supplies is not inherently higher than that of SFX power supplies. The power consumption primarily depends on the specific model and its efficiency rating. Both SFX and SFX-L power supplies can deliver the same amount of power efficiently.

In conclusion, the choice between SFX and SFX-L power supplies ultimately depends on your specific requirements and case compatibility. Consider factors such as case size, cooling needs, and budget before making a decision.