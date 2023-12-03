Is serials free on Hotstar?

Is Hotstar Offering Free Access to Serials?

Hotstar, the popular streaming platform, has been a go-to destination for millions of viewers seeking a wide range of entertainment options. With its vast library of movies, TV shows, and live sports events, Hotstar has become a household name in the world of streaming services. However, one question that often arises among users is whether serials on Hotstar are available for free. Let’s delve into this query and shed some light on the matter.

Are Serials Free on Hotstar?

Hotstar offers a mix of free and premium content to its users. While some shows and movies can be accessed without any subscription, the majority of the content on Hotstar, including popular serials, requires a paid subscription. This subscription, known as Hotstar Premium, provides users with access to a vast array of exclusive content, including the latest episodes of popular serials, live sports events, and much more.

FAQ:

1. What is Hotstar Premium?

Hotstar Premium is a subscription plan offered Hotstar that provides users with access to a wide range of exclusive content, including serials, movies, and live sports events.

2. Can I watch serials on Hotstar for free?

While Hotstar does offer some free content, including a limited selection of serials, the majority of the serials on the platform require a Hotstar Premium subscription.

3. How much does Hotstar Premium cost?

The cost of a Hotstar Premium subscription varies depending on your location. It offers both monthly and annual subscription plans, providing users with flexibility in choosing the duration that suits them best.

4. Are there any discounts or offers available for Hotstar Premium?

Hotstar often introduces promotional offers and discounts on its Premium subscription. These offers may vary from time to time, so it’s advisable to check the Hotstar website or app for the latest deals.

In conclusion, while Hotstar does provide some free content, including a limited selection of serials, the majority of the serials on the platform require a Hotstar Premium subscription. To enjoy uninterrupted access to a wide range of serials, movies, and live sports events, subscribing to Hotstar Premium is the way to go.