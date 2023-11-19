Is Selena Gomez Spanish?

In recent years, there has been a lot of speculation and confusion surrounding the ethnicity of the popular American singer and actress, Selena Gomez. Many people have wondered whether she has Spanish roots or if she is of Hispanic descent. Let’s delve into this topic and shed some light on the matter.

First and foremost, it is important to clarify that Selena Gomez is not Spanish. She was born on July 22, 1992, in Grand Prairie, Texas, making her an American citizen. Her father, Ricardo Joel Gomez, is of Mexican descent, while her mother, Amanda Dawn Cornett, has Italian ancestry. Therefore, Selena Gomez is of Mexican and Italian heritage.

Despite not being Spanish, Selena Gomez has shown a deep appreciation for the Spanish language and culture throughout her career. She has released several songs in Spanish, collaborated with Latin artists, and even starred in the hit Netflix series “Selena: The Series,” which tells the story of the late Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla.

FAQ:

Q: Is Selena Gomez fluent in Spanish?

A: While Selena Gomez has expressed her love for the Spanish language, she is not fluent. However, she has made efforts to improve her Spanish skills and has sung in Spanish on various occasions.

Q: Does Selena Gomez have Spanish citizenship?

A: No, Selena Gomez is not a Spanish citizen. She holds American citizenship.

Q: Is Selena Gomez connected to her Mexican heritage?

A: Yes, Selena Gomez has always embraced her Mexican roots. She has spoken openly about her pride in her heritage and has actively supported various Mexican causes and organizations.

In conclusion, Selena Gomez is not Spanish but rather of Mexican and Italian descent. While she may not have Spanish citizenship or be fluent in the language, she has shown a strong connection to the Spanish language and culture throughout her career. Her appreciation for her Mexican heritage has also been evident, making her a beloved figure among the Latin community.