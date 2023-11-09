Is Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande Best Friends?

In the world of pop music, friendships between celebrities often capture the attention of fans and media alike. One such friendship that has been the subject of much speculation is that between Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande. These two talented artists have both achieved immense success in their careers, but are they truly best friends? Let’s delve into the details and find out.

Firstly, it is important to note that Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande have known each other for many years. They first crossed paths in the early 2010s when both were rising stars in the music industry. Over the years, they have been seen together at various events and have occasionally expressed their admiration for one another in interviews and on social media.

However, it is worth mentioning that the term “best friends” is subjective and can mean different things to different people. While Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande may have a genuine friendship, it is unclear whether they consider each other their absolute closest confidantes. They both have their own circles of friends and may have other individuals they consider their best friends.

FAQ:

Q: Have Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande collaborated on any music together?

A: As of now, Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande have not released any official collaborations. However, fans have been eagerly anticipating a potential musical collaboration between the two artists.

Q: Do Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande hang out together often?

A: While they have been spotted together on several occasions, it is unclear how frequently Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande spend time together outside of public events. Celebrities often have busy schedules, making it challenging to maintain regular social interactions.

In conclusion, while Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande have a history of knowing each other and have shown support for one another, it is difficult to definitively label them as best friends. They may share a genuine friendship, but the term “best friends” is subjective and can vary from person to person. Regardless, their individual successes and talents continue to inspire fans worldwide.