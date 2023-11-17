Is Scarlett Johansson Still Married?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrity relationships are often under the microscope, and the marital status of famous personalities is a topic of great interest. One such celebrity who has been the subject of speculation regarding her marriage is the talented actress Scarlett Johansson. Known for her stunning performances and captivating beauty, Johansson has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for years. But is she still married? Let’s delve into the details.

As of the latest reports, Scarlett Johansson is no longer married. She tied the knot with French journalist Romain Dauriac in 2014, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Rose Dorothy, the following year. However, their marriage eventually came to an end, and they officially divorced in 2017. Despite their separation, Johansson and Dauriac have maintained an amicable relationship for the sake of their daughter.

FAQ:

Q: When did Scarlett Johansson get married?

A: Scarlett Johansson married Romain Dauriac in 2014.

Q: Did Scarlett Johansson have any children?

A: Yes, Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac have a daughter named Rose Dorothy.

Q: When did Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac divorce?

A: Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac divorced in 2017.

It is worth noting that Scarlett Johansson’s personal life has often been a topic of interest for the media and her fans. However, she has managed to maintain a level of privacy despite her high-profile career. Johansson’s focus remains primarily on her acting projects, where she continues to deliver exceptional performances and captivate audiences worldwide.

In conclusion, Scarlett Johansson is no longer married. Her marriage to Romain Dauriac ended in 2017, and they have since divorced. As she continues to shine on the silver screen, fans eagerly await her upcoming projects and celebrate her talent and success.