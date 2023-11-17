Is Scarlett Johansson Single?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrity relationships are always a topic of interest for fans and media alike. One name that often comes up in these discussions is Scarlett Johansson, the talented and beautiful actress known for her roles in films like “Lost in Translation” and “The Avengers.” But is Scarlett Johansson currently single? Let’s find out.

As of the latest reports, Scarlett Johansson is not single. She recently tied the knot with her now-husband, Colin Jost, in a private ceremony. Colin Jost, a writer and comedian known for his work on “Saturday Night Live,” has been dating Johansson since 2017. The couple got engaged in 2019 and finally exchanged vows in 2020.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Scarlett Johansson?

A: Scarlett Johansson is an American actress and singer. She has received numerous accolades for her work in films and is considered one of the highest-paid actresses in the world.

Q: Who is Colin Jost?

A: Colin Jost is an American comedian, writer, and actor. He is best known for his work as a writer and cast member on the popular sketch comedy show “Saturday Night Live.”

Q: When did Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost get married?

A: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost got married in 2020.

Q: Were there any previous relationships for Scarlett Johansson?

A: Yes, Scarlett Johansson has been in several high-profile relationships in the past. She was previously married to Ryan Reynolds and Romain Dauriac, with whom she has a daughter.

While fans may be disappointed to learn that Scarlett Johansson is no longer single, they can still admire her talent and look forward to her upcoming projects. As an accomplished actress, Johansson continues to captivate audiences with her performances on the big screen.