Is Scarlett Johansson Married?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrity relationships are always a topic of interest for fans and the media alike. One such celebrity who has garnered attention for her personal life is the talented and stunning actress, Scarlett Johansson. With her successful career and undeniable beauty, many wonder if she has found her happily ever after. So, is Scarlett Johansson married? Let’s find out.

As of now, Scarlett Johansson is not married. However, she has been in several high-profile relationships throughout her career. In 2008, she tied the knot with Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds. The couple seemed to be a match made in heaven, but unfortunately, their marriage ended in divorce in 2011.

Following her divorce, Johansson began dating French journalist Romain Dauriac. The couple got engaged in 2013 and welcomed their daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, in 2014. However, their relationship also came to an end, and they finalized their divorce in 2017.

Since then, Scarlett Johansson has been in a relationship with Saturday Night Live comedian Colin Jost. The couple got engaged in May 2019 and had plans for a wedding, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their nuptials were postponed. As of now, they have not publicly announced a new date for their wedding.

In conclusion, while Scarlett Johansson has had her fair share of relationships and a failed marriage in the past, she is currently engaged to Colin Jost. Fans eagerly await news of their upcoming wedding, and we can only hope that this time, Scarlett finds her happily ever after.