Saw X (2023): A New Chapter in the Saw Franchise

The Saw franchise has reached a milestone as it celebrates its 20th anniversary next year. However, fans don’t have to wait long for the newest installment. Saw X, the latest addition to the series, is now in theaters, escalating the franchise to new heights.

This sequel is unique in that it takes place shortly after the original Saw and before Saw II. The decision was made to bring back Tobin Bell’s character, John Kramer, also known as the original Jigsaw killer. Bell, who has reprised his role in eight out of the nine previous Saw films, returns to the forefront to continue the legacy of Jigsaw. Spiral was the only sequel in which he did not appear.

For those unfamiliar with the franchise, John Kramer became a killer after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. In facing his imminent demise, Kramer believed that people didn’t truly appreciate their lives. He created the persona of Jigsaw and devised twisted games to test his victims, hoping they would understand the value of life through the consequences they faced.

Saw X takes a different approach, with John Kramer using his trials as revenge against Cecilia Pederson, Mateo, Gabriela, Valentina, Diego, and Lee. These are the individuals who conned Kramer and made him believe they had cured his terminal cancer. In the film, Shawnee Smith returns as Kramer’s apprentice, Amanda Young, alongside Steven Brand, Jorge Briseño, and Michael Beach.

As for the streaming availability of Saw X, it is not currently streaming. However, horror films typically have a short run in theaters, so it may be available to stream in the near future. Lionsgate, the studio behind the Saw franchise, has distribution rights and is likely to release it on Starz, their streaming platform, before heading to other services.

For fans eager to watch Saw X at home, it will likely be available for streaming in 2025 or later. In the meantime, the first seven Saw movies can be streamed on Peacock, and the eighth and ninth films are scattered across various platforms. Saw X may eventually find its way to Peacock or another streaming service as Lionsgate has deals with multiple platforms.

In conclusion, Saw X continues the legacy of the Saw franchise, offering fans a thrilling and twisted journey into the mind of Jigsaw. While its streaming availability may be delayed, eager viewers can expect a VOD release mid-November, with Blu-ray and 4k HD versions following shortly thereafter.

Sources:

– Lionsgate