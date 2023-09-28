Where to Watch Saw X: Updates on Release Date and Streaming Platforms

Summary: The tenth installment in the Saw franchise, Saw X, takes viewers back in time between the events of Saw and Saw II. The film follows John Kramer, portrayed Tobin Bell, as he travels to Mexico seeking an experimental medical procedure to cure his cancer. However, he soon discovers that he has fallen into a scam targeting vulnerable individuals. Taking matters into his own hands, John subjects the con artists to his horrifying traps. This article provides information on where and when audiences can watch Saw X.

If you’re eager to catch Saw X, the current option is to visit a movie theater when it releases on Friday, Sept. 29. To find local showtimes, you can check Fandango. For those unable to make it to the theater, you’ll have to wait until the movie becomes available for rental or purchase on digital platforms such as Vudu, Apple, YouTube, and Amazon. However, the exact digital release date for Saw X has yet to be announced.

Based on the release pattern of another Lionsgate movie, Cobweb, viewers can make an educated guess about when Saw X will be available on Prime Video or other digital platforms. Cobweb premiered in theaters on July 21 and became available for rental or purchase just three weeks later on August 11. If Saw X follows a similar trajectory, it may be accessible from the comfort of your own home as early as October 20.

For those wondering whether Saw X will be on Max or Netflix, the answer is no. Saw X is not a Warner Bros. film, so it won’t be on Max (formerly HBO Max). Additionally, HBO Max no longer offers direct-to-streaming releases, implementing a 45-day window between theatrical and Max releases. As for Netflix, while there is a possibility that Saw X may be added to the streaming platform in the future, for now, audiences will either need to visit a movie theater or wait for it to be available digitally.

