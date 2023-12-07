Is Saw technically a good guy?

Is Jigsaw Technically a Hero?

In the realm of horror movies, few characters have left as lasting an impression as Jigsaw, the mastermind behind the “Saw” franchise. Known for his intricate traps and twisted moral philosophy, Jigsaw, also known as John Kramer, has sparked countless debates among fans about whether he can be considered a good guy. While opinions on this matter may vary, let’s delve into the arguments for and against Jigsaw being labeled as a hero.

The Argument for Jigsaw as a Hero

Proponents of Jigsaw as a hero argue that his actions, however gruesome, are ultimately aimed at teaching his victims valuable life lessons. Jigsaw believes that people take their lives for granted and that his traps force them to appreciate the gift of life. By putting his victims through extreme physical and psychological challenges, he hopes to push them towards self-improvement and personal growth. Some even argue that Jigsaw’s methods are a form of tough love, as he believes he is saving people from themselves.

The Argument against Jigsaw as a Hero

On the other side of the debate, critics argue that Jigsaw’s methods are sadistic and immoral. They contend that his traps are nothing more than torture devices, causing immense pain and suffering to his victims. While Jigsaw may claim to have noble intentions, his actions often result in death and destruction. Critics argue that true heroes do not resort to violence and cruelty to achieve their goals, but rather find alternative, non-violent means to help others.

FAQ

Q: What is Jigsaw’s moral philosophy?

A: Jigsaw’s moral philosophy revolves around the idea of appreciating life and valuing the choices we make. He believes that people should be held accountable for their actions and that his traps serve as a means of teaching them the importance of their decisions.

Q: How many movies are there in the “Saw” franchise?

A: As of 2021, there are a total of nine movies in the “Saw” franchise, with the tenth installment set to be released in 2022.

Q: Is Jigsaw a serial killer?

A: While Jigsaw is responsible for the deaths of numerous individuals, he does not fit the traditional definition of a serial killer. His motives differ from those of typical serial killers, as he believes he is helping his victims rather than simply taking pleasure in their suffering.

In conclusion, the question of whether Jigsaw can be considered a hero is a complex and subjective one. While some may argue that his intentions are noble, others view his methods as cruel and sadistic. Ultimately, the answer lies in the eye of the beholder, as each viewer interprets Jigsaw’s actions and motivations differently.