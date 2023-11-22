The Highly-Anticipated Film “Saltburn”: Where to Watch and What to Expect

Prepare to be captivated the newest offering from director Emerald Fennell, as the highly-anticipated film “Saltburn” hits theaters this week. With an intriguing storyline and a stellar cast, this movie is definitely one to watch.

Starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi, “Saltburn” follows the journey of Oliver Quick, an outsider at Oxford University who becomes infatuated with the charismatic Felix Catton. As their relationship deepens, Oliver finds himself drawn into the world of Saltburn, Felix’s family estate, where a summer full of unforgettable experiences awaits.

So, where can you catch a screening of “Saltburn”? At the moment, the only way to watch the movie is to head out to your local movie theater when it premieres on November 22nd. To find a nearby showing, you can browse through Fandango’s website (source: fandango.com). However, if you’re unable to make it to the theater, don’t worry – there will be other options available in the future.

Will “Saltburn” be available on Amazon Prime Video? Since the film is being distributed Amazon MGM Studios, it is highly likely that it will eventually make its way to the streaming platform. Although an official release date has not been announced yet, we can estimate based on previous releases the company. For instance, the movie “Air” debuted on Prime Video approximately 45 days after its theater premiere. If “Saltburn” follows a similar pattern, viewers may be able to enjoy it on Prime Video late December 2023 or early January 2024.

On the other hand, if you’re wondering whether “Saltburn” will be on Netflix, the answer is no – at least not in the foreseeable future. In the meantime, your best options would be to catch it in theaters or patiently wait for its arrival on Amazon Prime Video.

With its captivating storyline and talented cast, “Saltburn” promises to be a must-watch movie. Be sure to mark your calendars and get ready to immerse yourself in this thrilling cinematic experience.

