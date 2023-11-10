Is Ryanair owned Aer Lingus?

In the world of aviation, there are often rumors and speculations about the ownership and relationships between different airlines. One such rumor that has been circulating for years is whether Ryanair, the popular low-cost carrier, is owned Aer Lingus, the national flag carrier of Ireland. Let’s delve into this topic and separate fact from fiction.

The Ownership Structure:

To put it simply, Ryanair is not owned Aer Lingus. In fact, the two airlines have a long history of rivalry and competition. Ryanair was founded in 1984 Tony Ryan, an Irish businessman, as a small regional airline. Over the years, it grew rapidly and became one of the largest low-cost carriers in Europe. Aer Lingus, on the other hand, has a much longer history, dating back to 1936 when it was established as the national airline of Ireland.

The Relationship:

While Ryanair and Aer Lingus are both Irish airlines, they operate independently and have no ownership ties. In fact, their relationship has been marked fierce competition, with both airlines vying for passengers on similar routes. This rivalry has often led to public disputes and legal battles between the two carriers.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Are Ryanair and Aer Lingus part of the same company?

A: No, Ryanair and Aer Lingus are separate entities and operate independently.

Q: Do they have any common shareholders?

A: No, there are no common shareholders between Ryanair and Aer Lingus.

Q: Are there any partnerships or collaborations between the two airlines?

A: No, there are no official partnerships or collaborations between Ryanair and Aer Lingus.

Q: Can I book a connecting flight between Ryanair and Aer Lingus?

A: While it is not possible to book a single ticket for a connecting flight between the two airlines, passengers can book separate tickets and arrange their own connections.

In conclusion, the rumor that Ryanair is owned Aer Lingus is unfounded. These two airlines are separate entities with their own ownership structures and operate independently. While they may share the same nationality, their relationship has been characterized competition rather than collaboration.