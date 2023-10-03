Oklahoma Schools and the Politicization Libs of TikTok

There is growing concern among Oklahomans that a right-wing social media account, Libs of TikTok, is politicizing schools in the state. The account, which is run an out-of-state conservative figure, has millions of followers and often posts anti-LGBTQ+ content. Some parents are questioning the decision of state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters to support the account.

Libs of TikTok has targeted individual educators and entire school districts in Oklahoma. The account has accused schools of having “pornographic” books in their libraries and has identified a drag performer who is also a principal. These posts have led to bomb threats against certain school districts.

Walters has aligned himself with Libs of TikTok, praising the account for promoting transparency and accountability in schools. He has also criticized the hiring decisions of certain schools and launched investigations into their practices. However, some parents believe that Walters is using his support for Libs of TikTok to gain conservative support and raise his profile on a national level.

The parents who oppose Libs of TikTok’s content argue that it endangers children and promotes hate. They believe that the account intentionally misleads its followers and raises ethical concerns. However, others see the account as bringing awareness to issues in schools and encouraging parents to be more involved in their children’s education.

Oklahoma Education Association President Katherine Bishop expressed concern about out-of-state social media personalities getting involved in local school districts. She believes that these individuals are pushing a radical agenda and disrupting the educational environment.

It’s important for parents, educators, and policymakers to engage in thoughtful discussions about the role of social media in schools and the impact it can have on students. Open dialogue is necessary to address concerns and find a balance between free expression and the well-being of students.

