Where to Stream “Room on the Broom” for a Family-Friendly Halloween Treat

As Halloween approaches, many are on the lookout for spooky movies and shows to watch. However, not everyone enjoys horror films or wants to expose younger viewers to scary content. Luckily, there are still options available for a family-friendly Halloween treat.

One delightful option is “Room on the Broom,” a heartwarming animated short film based on the beloved picture book written Julia Donaldson and illustrated Axel Scheffler. Released in 2012, the film follows the adventures of a kind-hearted witch and her animal companions.

In the story, voiced talented actors such as Gillian Anderson, Rob Brydon, Martin Clunes, Sally Hawkins, and David Walliams, the witch picks up various animals along her journey. However, there’s a problem—they all can’t fit on her broom. When they encounter a fearsome dragon, they must work together to save the witch from harm.

Filled with themes of friendship and collaboration, “Room on the Broom” offers a heartwarming experience for viewers of all ages. And if you’re wondering where you can stream this delightful film, read on!

Unfortunately, “Room on the Broom” is not available to stream on Netflix. However, you can find it on Prime Video and Apple TV+ for a small fee. On Prime Video, you have the option to rent the film for $2.99 or purchase it for $6.99. Rentals are valid for 30 days, and once you start watching, you have 48 hours to finish the film.

For those who prefer Apple TV+, you can also rent “Room on the Broom” for $2.99 or buy it for $6.99. If you’re new to Apple TV+, you can subscribe for $9.99 per month after a free seven-day trial. But if you’ve recently purchased a new Apple device, rejoice! You receive three months of free access to Apple TV+.

So gather your family, grab some Halloween treats, and get ready for a heartwarming adventure with “Room on the Broom.” It’s the perfect way to celebrate the season without any of the scares.

FAQ:

Is “Room on the Broom” available on Netflix?

No, “Room on the Broom” is not available to stream on Netflix.

Can I watch “Room on the Broom” on Prime Video?

Yes, you can watch “Room on the Broom” on Prime Video. However, it is not available for free. You can rent the film for $2.99 or buy it for $6.99.

Is “Room on the Broom” available on Apple TV+?

Yes, “Room on the Broom” is available on Apple TV+. Similar to Prime Video, it is not free to watch. You can rent the film for $2.99 or buy it for $6.99. If you are new to Apple TV+, you can subscribe for $9.99 per month after a seven-day free trial.