Is Roku no longer supporting Hulu?

In a surprising turn of events, it appears that Roku may no longer be supporting the popular streaming service Hulu. This news has left many Roku users wondering what this means for their streaming experience and whether they will still be able to access their favorite Hulu shows and movies.

According to reports, the dispute between Roku and Hulu stems from a disagreement over financial terms. Roku is said to be seeking a larger share of the revenue generated Hulu’s subscription fees and advertising. As a result, Roku has removed the Hulu app from its platform, leaving users unable to download or access the streaming service.

This move has sparked frustration among Roku users who have come to rely on the convenience of accessing Hulu directly from their Roku devices. Many have taken to social media to express their disappointment and seek answers from both Roku and Hulu.

FAQ:

Q: Can I still watch Hulu on my Roku device?

A: As of now, the Hulu app has been removed from the Roku platform, making it impossible to access Hulu on Roku devices. However, it is unclear whether this is a temporary situation or a permanent change.

Q: Why did Roku remove the Hulu app?

A: Roku and Hulu are currently in a dispute over financial terms. Roku is seeking a larger share of the revenue generated Hulu’s subscription fees and advertising, leading to the removal of the Hulu app from the Roku platform.

Q: Will Roku and Hulu resolve their dispute?

A: It is difficult to say at this point. Both companies have not provided any official statements regarding the future of their partnership. However, negotiations may still be ongoing, and there is a possibility that a resolution will be reached in the future.

Q: Are there any alternative ways to watch Hulu on my Roku device?

A: While the Hulu app is currently unavailable on Roku, there may be alternative methods to access Hulu content. Some users have reported success using screen mirroring or casting features to stream Hulu from their mobile devices to their Roku devices.

As Roku and Hulu continue to navigate their differences, it remains uncertain whether this dispute will be resolved and Hulu will once again be available on Roku devices. In the meantime, Roku users may need to explore alternative options to continue enjoying their favorite Hulu shows and movies.