Is Roku made Netflix?

In the world of streaming devices, Roku has become a household name. With its user-friendly interface and wide range of content options, it has gained popularity among cord-cutters and entertainment enthusiasts alike. However, there seems to be some confusion regarding the relationship between Roku and Netflix. Let’s delve into the matter and clear up any misconceptions.

What is Roku?

Roku is a company that manufactures streaming devices, also known as Roku players. These devices allow users to access various streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and many others. Roku players connect to your TV and provide a convenient way to stream your favorite shows and movies.

What is Netflix?

Netflix, on the other hand, is a streaming service that offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and more. It is one of the most popular streaming platforms globally, known for its original content and extensive catalog. Netflix can be accessed through various devices, including Roku players.

So, is Roku made Netflix?

No, Roku is not made Netflix. While Roku devices support Netflix and provide a seamless streaming experience for its users, Roku is an independent company that manufactures its own streaming devices. Netflix, on the other hand, is a separate entity that provides the streaming service accessible through Roku devices.

Why the confusion?

The confusion may arise from the fact that Netflix is often pre-installed on Roku devices. This means that when you purchase a Roku player, you can easily access Netflix without any additional setup. However, this does not mean that Roku is made Netflix or that they are the same company.

In conclusion, Roku and Netflix are two separate entities in the streaming industry. Roku manufactures streaming devices, while Netflix is a streaming service that can be accessed through various devices, including Roku players. So, the next time you enjoy your favorite Netflix show on your Roku device, remember that they are two distinct entities working together to enhance your streaming experience.