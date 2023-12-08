Is Roku a TV or an App?

Introduction

In the ever-evolving world of streaming devices, Roku has emerged as a popular choice for many consumers. However, there seems to be some confusion surrounding whether Roku is a TV or an app. In this article, we will delve into the details and provide clarity on this matter.

What is Roku?

Roku is a streaming media player that allows users to access a wide range of online content, including movies, TV shows, music, and more. It acts as a bridge between your television and various streaming services, providing a user-friendly interface to navigate and enjoy your favorite entertainment.

Roku as a TV

Contrary to popular belief, Roku is not a TV itself. It is a device that can be connected to any television with an HDMI port, transforming it into a smart TV. Once connected, Roku provides access to a vast library of streaming channels, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, among others.

Roku as an App

While Roku is not an app in itself, it does have a dedicated app that can be installed on your smartphone or tablet. This app serves as a remote control, allowing you to navigate through Roku’s interface, search for content, and even stream media directly to your mobile device.

FAQ

Q: Can I watch live TV on Roku?

A: Yes, Roku offers a variety of live TV streaming options, including popular services like Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Q: Do I need a subscription to use Roku?

A: No, Roku itself is a one-time purchase. However, many streaming services available on Roku require separate subscriptions.

Q: Can I use Roku outside the United States?

A: Yes, Roku is available in several countries worldwide, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and others.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Roku is neither a TV nor an app, but rather a streaming media player that can be connected to any television. It provides access to a wide range of streaming channels and can be controlled through a dedicated app on your mobile device. With its versatility and user-friendly interface, Roku has become a popular choice for those seeking an enhanced streaming experience.