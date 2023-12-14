Is Ringo Starr’s son a drummer?

Is Jason Starkey Following in His Father’s Footsteps as a Drummer?

Introduction

The legacy of the Beatles continues to captivate music enthusiasts around the world. Ringo Starr, the iconic drummer of the legendary band, has left an indelible mark on the music industry. As fans delve into the lives of the Fab Four, one question often arises: Is Ringo Starr’s son, Jason Starkey, also a drummer? Let’s explore this intriguing topic and shed light on Jason’s musical journey.

Jason Starkey: The Drummer Son

Jason Starkey, born on August 19, 1967, is indeed a drummer, following in the footsteps of his famous father. He is the son of Ringo Starr and his first wife, Maureen Starkey. Growing up surrounded music, it’s no surprise that Jason developed a passion for drumming. He has played drums for various bands, including the indie rock group “The People’s Bank” in the 1990s.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How did Jason Starkey learn to play the drums?

A: Jason Starkey began learning to play the drums at a young age, likely influenced his father’s musical career. He honed his skills through practice and dedication, eventually becoming a proficient drummer.

Q: Has Jason Starkey ever played with his father, Ringo Starr?

A: While Jason Starkey has not played extensively with his father, he did join Ringo Starr on stage during a performance at the 2008 Liverpool Sound Concert. This special moment allowed father and son to share their love for music with a live audience.

Q: What other musical endeavors has Jason Starkey pursued?

A: Apart from his involvement with “The People’s Bank,” Jason Starkey has also played drums for the band “Semisonic” during their live performances. He has showcased his talent and versatility collaborating with various artists throughout his career.

Conclusion

Jason Starkey, the son of Ringo Starr, has undoubtedly inherited his father’s musical talent. As a drummer, he has made his mark in the music industry, showcasing his skills and passion for rhythm. While he may not have achieved the same level of fame as his father, Jason’s contributions to the world of music are noteworthy. With his own unique style and dedication, he continues to carry on the legacy of the Starkey family name in the realm of drumming.