Is Rihanna Going On Tour?

After a long hiatus from the music scene, fans of the Barbadian singer Rihanna have been eagerly awaiting news of her return. Rumors have been swirling about a potential tour, leaving fans wondering if they will have the chance to see their favorite artist perform live once again. So, is Rihanna going on tour? Let’s dive into the details.

The Rumors:

Speculation about a possible tour began when Rihanna’s ninth studio album, “R9,” was announced back in 2019. Since then, fans have been eagerly anticipating both the album’s release and the potential for a tour to accompany it. However, no official announcements have been made regarding tour dates or locations.

The Reality:

As of now, there is no concrete information regarding Rihanna going on tour. The singer has been focusing on her various business ventures, including her successful makeup line, Fenty Beauty, and her luxury fashion brand, Fenty. While she has expressed her love for music and her desire to release new music, there has been no confirmation of any tour plans.

FAQ:

Q: When was Rihanna’s last tour?

A: Rihanna’s last tour, the “Anti World Tour,” took place in 2016 and 2017. It was in support of her eighth studio album, “Anti.”

Q: Will Rihanna release new music?

A: Rihanna has confirmed that she is working on her ninth studio album, “R9.” However, no release date has been announced yet.

Q: Has Rihanna hinted at a potential tour?

A: While Rihanna has expressed her love for performing and her desire to go on tour again, she has not provided any specific details or confirmed any plans.

Q: Will Rihanna’s tour include international dates?

A: If Rihanna were to go on tour, it is highly likely that she would include international dates, as she has a massive global fan base.

In conclusion, while fans eagerly await Rihanna’s return to the music scene, there is currently no confirmation of a tour. As the singer continues to focus on her other ventures, fans will have to remain patient and keep an eye out for any official announcements. Until then, we can only hope that Rihanna will grace the stage once again, delivering her electrifying performances to fans around the world.