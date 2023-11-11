Is Reba McEntire Related to Kelly Clarkson?

In the world of country music, two names that have left an indelible mark are Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson. Both artists have achieved immense success in their respective careers, with numerous chart-topping hits and loyal fan bases. Given their shared talent and connection to the country music scene, it’s natural to wonder if there is a familial bond between these two powerhouse performers. So, are Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson related? Let’s delve into the details.

The Connection:

Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson are not directly related blood. However, they do share a special bond that goes beyond family ties. Reba McEntire is Kelly Clarkson’s former mother-in-law. In 2002, Kelly Clarkson married Narvel Blackstock, who is the son of Reba McEntire’s former husband and manager, Narvel Blackstock Sr. Although Kelly Clarkson and Narvel Blackstock divorced in 2015, the connection between Reba and Kelly remains strong.

The Friendship:

Despite the end of Kelly Clarkson’s marriage to Narvel Blackstock, she and Reba McEntire have maintained a close friendship. Their bond extends beyond their shared connection through marriage, as they have collaborated on various projects and have publicly expressed their admiration for one another. Reba has even appeared as a guest mentor on Kelly’s hit television show, “The Voice,” offering guidance and support to aspiring singers.

FAQ:

Q: Are Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson related?

A: No, they are not related blood. Reba McEntire is Kelly Clarkson’s former mother-in-law.

Q: How are Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson connected?

A: Reba McEntire was married to Narvel Blackstock, who is the father of Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, Narvel Blackstock Jr.

Q: Do Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson have a good relationship?

A: Yes, despite the end of Kelly Clarkson’s marriage to Narvel Blackstock, she and Reba McEntire have maintained a close friendship and continue to support each other.

In conclusion, while Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson are not related blood, their connection through marriage has fostered a strong bond and enduring friendship. These two talented artists continue to inspire and captivate audiences with their music, leaving an indelible mark on the country music industry.