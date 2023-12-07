Is Ranbir Kapoor older than Alia Bhatt?

Introduction

In the world of Bollywood, age is often a topic of curiosity for fans. One such question that has been frequently asked is whether Ranbir Kapoor is older than Alia Bhatt. Let’s delve into the facts and settle this debate once and for all.

The Age Difference

Ranbir Kapoor, born on September 28, 1982, is indeed older than Alia Bhatt, who was born on March 15, 1993. This makes Kapoor nearly 11 years older than Bhatt. While age is just a number, it is interesting to note the age gap between these two talented actors.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Journey

Ranbir Kapoor, the son of renowned actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, made his acting debut in 2007 with the film “Saawariya.” Since then, he has established himself as one of the most versatile actors in the industry, delivering memorable performances in movies like “Rockstar,” “Barfi!,” and “Sanju.” Kapoor’s charm and acting prowess have earned him a massive fan following.

Alia Bhatt’s Rise to Stardom

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, comes from a family deeply rooted in the film industry. She made her debut in 2012 with the film “Student of the Year” and quickly rose to prominence with her exceptional acting skills. Bhatt has showcased her versatility in movies like “Highway,” “Raazi,” and “Gully Boy,” earning critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

FAQ

Q: What is the age difference between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt?

A: Ranbir Kapoor is nearly 11 years older than Alia Bhatt.

Q: When did Ranbir Kapoor make his acting debut?

A: Ranbir Kapoor made his acting debut in 2007 with the film “Saawariya.”

Q: Which film marked Alia Bhatt’s debut?

A: Alia Bhatt made her debut in 2012 with the film “Student of the Year.”

Conclusion

To settle the debate, Ranbir Kapoor is indeed older than Alia Bhatt nearly 11 years. However, age is merely a number in the world of cinema, where talent and dedication are the true markers of success. Both Kapoor and Bhatt have proven their mettle as actors and continue to captivate audiences with their performances.