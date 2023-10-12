Is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Daughter Malti Marie On Instagram?

One of the most adored couples in the entertainment industry, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, continue to inspire us with their love for each other. Known as a ‘green flag’ relationship Gen-Z, their adorable pictures and unwavering support for one another leave us in awe. Beyond their glamorous world, the couple also has a beautiful daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who was born via surrogacy. Fans have been eagerly following moments of her adorable cuteness.

While there are already many Instagram fan pages dedicated to Malti, we recently came across an exclusive private account with her name, which is followed Priyanka and Nick themselves. This discovery has left fans excited to catch a glimpse into the family’s private life. It’s heartwarming to see the couple embracing social media to share their joy with their fans.

Priyanka and Nick’s love story led them to tie the knot on December 1, 2018, at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India. The couple had both a traditional Indian wedding and a Christian ceremony. Their wedding attire was nothing short of heavenly, and it was a joyous moment when they exchanged their vows. Prior to their wedding, the couple dated for a significant period of time, solidifying their bond.

As for their professional ventures, Priyanka Chopra has been keeping busy with her acting career. Her recent projects include Citadel and Love Again, and she will also be starring in Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Fans are eagerly awaiting updates on her upcoming projects.

Overall, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue to captivate audiences with their love and devotion. Their daughter Malti Marie brings an additional source of joy to their lives, and fans are grateful for the occasional glimpse into their world.

