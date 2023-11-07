Is Prime Video still free with Amazon Prime?

In recent years, Amazon Prime has become a household name, offering a wide range of benefits to its subscribers. One of the most popular perks of an Amazon Prime membership has been access to Prime Video, a streaming service that boasts an extensive library of movies, TV shows, and original content. However, there has been some confusion surrounding whether Prime Video is still free with an Amazon Prime subscription. Let’s delve into this topic and provide some clarity.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered the e-commerce giant, Amazon. It provides members with a variety of benefits, including free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more. With millions of subscribers worldwide, Amazon Prime has become a go-to choice for many online shoppers.

Prime Video: Free or Not?

Previously, Prime Video was included as a free benefit with an Amazon Prime membership. However, in recent years, Amazon has introduced additional subscription options for Prime Video, such as Prime Video Channels and Prime Video Rentals. These options allow users to access additional content that may not be included in the free Prime Video library.

While Prime Video is no longer entirely free with an Amazon Prime subscription, members still have access to a vast selection of movies and TV shows at no extra cost. This library includes popular titles from various genres, as well as Amazon Originals like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “The Boys.”

FAQ:

1. Do I need to pay extra for Prime Video?

No, Prime Video is included in an Amazon Prime membership. However, additional subscription options like Prime Video Channels and Prime Video Rentals may require an extra fee.

2. Can I access Prime Video without an Amazon Prime membership?

Yes, you can subscribe to Prime Video as a standalone service without an Amazon Prime membership. This option allows you to enjoy the streaming platform’s content independently.

3. What are Prime Video Channels?

Prime Video Channels are additional subscription services that can be added to your Prime Video account for an extra fee. These channels offer specialized content from various networks and providers, such as HBO, Showtime, and Starz.

In conclusion, while Prime Video is no longer entirely free with an Amazon Prime subscription, members still have access to a wide range of movies and TV shows at no extra cost. With the introduction of additional subscription options, Amazon has expanded the content available on Prime Video, providing users with even more choices. So, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, don’t worry – you can still enjoy countless hours of entertainment on Prime Video.