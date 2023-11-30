Is Prime Video not free for Prime members?

Is Prime Video no longer free for Prime members?

In a surprising turn of events, Amazon has recently announced that Prime Video, the popular streaming service, will no longer be available for free to Prime members. This decision has left many subscribers puzzled and seeking answers. Let’s delve into the details and address some frequently asked questions to shed light on this matter.

What is Prime Video?

Prime Video is a streaming service offered Amazon that provides access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. It has become a staple for many Prime members, who have enjoyed the added benefit of free access to this service as part of their subscription.

What does this change mean for Prime members?

Starting from the announced date, Prime members will no longer have complimentary access to Prime Video. Instead, they will need to subscribe to Prime Video separately, incurring an additional cost.

Why did Amazon make this decision?

While Amazon has not explicitly stated the reasons behind this change, it is speculated that the decision was made to further monetize Prime Video and potentially increase revenue. By separating the services, Amazon can offer more flexible subscription options and potentially attract new customers who may not be interested in the full Prime membership.

What are the subscription options for Prime Video?

Prime Video now offers two subscription options: a standalone Prime Video subscription or a bundled subscription with additional benefits, such as free shipping on eligible Amazon purchases, access to Prime Music, and more. The standalone subscription is priced competitively to other streaming services in the market.

Is there any alternative for Prime members?

While Prime Video was a beloved perk for Prime members, there are still numerous benefits that come with a Prime membership, such as free two-day shipping, access to Prime Music, Prime Reading, and exclusive deals on Amazon. Prime members can continue to enjoy these benefits even without free access to Prime Video.

In conclusion, Prime Video is no longer free for Prime members, marking a significant change in Amazon’s streaming service offerings. While this decision may disappoint some subscribers, it opens up new subscription options and allows Amazon to further develop and expand its streaming platform.