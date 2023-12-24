Is Prime Video no longer included with Prime membership?

In a surprising move, Amazon has announced that Prime Video will no longer be included as part of its Prime membership. This decision has left many loyal customers questioning the value of their subscription and wondering if it’s time to reconsider their streaming options.

Previously, Prime members enjoyed the benefits of free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video’s extensive library of movies and TV shows, as well as other perks like Prime Music and Prime Reading. However, starting next month, Prime Video will be offered as a separate subscription service, with a monthly fee of $8.99.

This change has sparked a wave of confusion and disappointment among Prime members who have come to rely on the convenience and variety of Prime Video. Many are now left wondering if it’s worth paying the additional cost for a service they once enjoyed as part of their Prime membership.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Amazon decide to separate Prime Video from the Prime membership?

A: Amazon has not provided a specific reason for this decision. However, it is speculated that the separation is an attempt to increase revenue and profitability offering Prime Video as a standalone service.

Q: Will I still have access to Prime Video if I don’t subscribe to the separate service?

A: No, starting next month, Prime Video will only be accessible to those who subscribe to the separate service. It will no longer be included with the Prime membership.

Q: Can I cancel my Prime membership and subscribe to Prime Video separately?

A: Yes, you have the option to cancel your Prime membership and subscribe to Prime Video separately. However, it’s important to consider the other benefits of Prime membership, such as free two-day shipping, before making a decision.

Q: Are there any other streaming options available?

A: Yes, there are several other streaming services available, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. These services offer a wide range of movies and TV shows for a monthly subscription fee.

As the separation of Prime Video from the Prime membership takes effect, Amazon customers will need to evaluate their streaming needs and decide if the additional cost is worth the convenience and content offered Prime Video. This change may prompt some to explore alternative streaming options, while others may choose to continue their Prime membership for the other benefits it provides. Only time will tell how this decision will impact Amazon’s customer base and the streaming industry as a whole.